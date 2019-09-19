Tom Welling Is Clark Kent Again for Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Well, somebody's coming to save us! E! News has learned Tom Welling will reprise the role of Clark Kent, you know, Superman, for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover on The CW. Welling played the character for 10 seasons on Smallville.

In the crossover, set to air at the end of 2019 and 2020, viewers will learn what happened to Clark Kent nearly 10 years after Smallville ended.

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we're thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."