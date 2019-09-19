Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to Rome for Friend Misha Nonoo's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a short weekend trip for a very special occasion just days before their first Royal tour with their son.

The two recently jetted off to Rome to attend the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex's friend and designer Misha Nonoo and American oil tycoon Michael "Mikey" Hess, according to multiple reports. The Royal couple's 4-month-old son Archie Harrison was not spotted with them.

Other celebrity guests set to attend the wedding includeIvanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, his brother Joshua Kushner and wife and model Karlie KlossKaty Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, according to HELLO! magazine.

The two traveled to the Italian capital on a commercial flight, The Sun's Fabulous magazine reported. In August, Meghan and Harry, who are environmentalists, drew controversy and accusations of hypocrisy for using private jets to fly to France and Ibiza. Elton John later defended them, saying they visited him in France and that he paid for their plane. Earlier this month, Meghan took a commercial flight to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to fly with Archie to South Africa and take him on his first Royal tour.

 

Photos

Meghan Markle Cheers on Serena Williams at 2019 U.S. Open

Meghan and Misha, the bride-to-be, have been close friends for a while and the designer is credited with playing matchmaker for the actress-turned-Royal.

"Misha helped introduce Harry to Meghan and the two women are the best of friends," a source told the outlet. "Meghan wasn't going to miss her wedding for the world. "They've left Archie at home but it's only for a couple of days and they will be back on Saturday."

Last week, Meghan officially ended her maternity leave and attended a launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with the charity Smart Works, which provides unemployed women with free clothes and job interview training. The new collection features a shirt designed by Misha.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, Ad Astra premiere

Swoon! Brad Pitt Has the Perfect Movie Star Reaction to His PCAs Nomination

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16 Key Art

Grey's Anatomy Has a Big Question to Ask On Stunning Season 16 Poster

Blake Lively, The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively Is Out for Revenge in The Rhythm Section's Trailer

Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers

Yes, There Is a "Sexy" Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adam

Sarah Hyland Told Fiancé Wells Adams What Engagement Ring to Get

Prince George

Kate Middleton "Can't Believe" Prince George Is Already 6 Years Old

The Real, Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon

Here's Why Tamar Braxton and The Real Ladies Are Still Feuding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.