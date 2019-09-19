Blake Lively Is Out for Revenge in The Rhythm Section's Trailer

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 8:50 AM
YouTube
The trailer for Blake Lively's new movie, The Rhythm Section, is finally here!
Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser for the action-packed drama on Thursday.
According to the studio, the 32-year-old actress plays Stephanie Patrick—a woman who embarks on a "path of self-destruction" after learning that someone orchestrated the plane crash that killed her family members. As she enters a "dark, complex world," she seeks revenge on those responsible for her loved ones' deaths.
It looks like Lively went all out for the role, too. As fans will recall, the celebrity actually sustained an injury while filming one of the fight scenes—resulting in a temporary pause in production. Clearly, she didn't let this stop her from performing some pretty impressive stunts.
The Gossip Girl alumna isn't the only famous face in the film. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown star in the movie, as well.
The movie is based on the novel by Mark Burnell and is directed by Reed Morano, who also worked on The Handmaid's Tale.
Can't wait to grab some tickets? Well, fans will have to wait a little bit longer. The movie hits theaters Jan. 31, 2020.
Watch the trailer to see the sneak peek.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?