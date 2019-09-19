Yes, There Is a "Sexy" Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

This Halloween, a neighbor might come knocking...in this costume.

From the company that briefly brought you something that looked a whole lot like a sexy Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume comes another questionable TV-inspired look. It turns out you can now dress up like a sexy Mister Rogers—if that's something you were at all interested in—thanks to lingerie and costume retailer Yandy.

For $59.95, the outfit, dubbed the "Nicest Neighbor" costume, comes with a V-neck red long-sleeved crop top, itty bitty high-waisted shorts and a detachable white collar with a black tie. If you're really committing, you can buy hand puppets and a wig separately.