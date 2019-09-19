Yes, There Is a "Sexy" Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 8:32 AM

Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

This Halloween, a neighbor might come knocking...in this costume. 

From the company that briefly brought you something that looked a whole lot like a sexy Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume comes another questionable TV-inspired look. It turns out you can now dress up like a sexy Mister Rogers—if that's something you were at all interested in—thanks to lingerie and costume retailer Yandy. For $59.95, the outfit, dubbed the "Nicest Neighbor" costume, comes with a V-neck red long-sleeved crop top, itty bitty high-waisted shorts and a detachable white collar with a black tie. If you're really committing, you can buy hand puppets and a wig separately. 

In the words of Yandy's website, "Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets! Suit up with a neck tie, and be the friendliest next door neighbor in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbor costume."

Naturally, social media has gotten wind of the getup. "Ugh no can we not," reporter Frances Wang tweeted. "I love Mr. Rogers."

"You could have given me unlimited guesses on what that costume was and I would have never ever EVER guessed Mr Rogers," another Twitter user commented. 

"When did Mr Rogers wear a crop top?" someone else wondered on Twitter. 

Sexy Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

Yandy.com

While sexy anything costumes have become commonplace around Halloween time, this look is particularly timely considering Tom Hanks will star as Fred Rogers, the famed late children's television personality, in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, due in theaters in November. 

We'll leave you with that. 

