Grey's Anatomy Has a Big Question to Ask On Stunning Season 16 Poster

Big changes are afoot on Grey's Anatomy.

E! News has your first look at the key art for season 16 (which premieres in one week!), and it shows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looking stunning, but at a bit of a crossroads, with a new tagline: "Where do we go from here?"

It's a good question, because when we last saw Meredith, she had just been fired from Grey Sloan Memorial for committing well-intentioned insurance fraud, and was turning herself in to the authorities to save her boyfriend, who she had just admitted to loving. These are the biggest consequences Meredith has ever faced, and the problems aren't going away any time soon, as EP Krista Vernoff promised us.

"I promise you we're not wrapping it up in one episode, but we're spanning some time," she says. "And we're sort of setting our foot forward on the new path for the season in the premiere, but the ramifications of last season play through this season."