Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Welcome Their First Child Together

The Roy family has added another member to its line of Succession.
Kieran Culkin, who plays Romulus "Roman" Roy in the HBO series, recently welcomed his first child with wife Jazz Charton. Jazz made the happy announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself cradling their daughter Kinsey Sioux, who they've nicknamed Zissou. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th," she shared.
Her message continued, "This is me 4 days postpartum—I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that's keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it's all so worth it. I've never been more in love and we've never felt more complete."
Despite his fame, Kieran remains noticeably absent on social media, so no word yet on how he is dealing with being a new dad. But one can assume that he is over the moon over his daughter's arrival, as any other father would be.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Succession star did share his state of mind ahead of little Zissou's arrival. Kieran said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, "I'm not having any of the freak-outs or nervousness that everyone tells me I should be having. All I am is excited."
It helps that he and wife Jazz took quite a few parenting classes in advance, but not for the reasons one would expect. The 36-year-old joked that he didn't necessarily learn a ton from the instructors, it just helped him realize that there's no one else that he would rather welcome a child with. He said the epiphany took place when she told the other expectant parents, "I hate babies and I'm terrified of them so I never hold them."
"I know she's so happy about being pregnant and she loves this baby, but what she basically said to the room was I love my child but I'm going to hate all of yours," the star explained. "I took one look at her when she said that and was like, I've never been more in love anybody in my life."
Congratulations to Kieran and Jazz on their bundle of joy!