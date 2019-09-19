Gus Kenworthy Isn't Alone: When Athletes Go Hollywood

Gus Kenworthy is ready for his close-up.

The openly-gay Olympic freestyle skier, who earned the silver medal in Men's slopestyle at the 2014 games in Sochi, has gone officially gone Hollywood, making his acting debut with, perhaps, one of the highest-profile gigs possible: A series regular role in the latest installment of Ryan Murphy's insanely popular FX horror anthology, American Horror Story: 1984.

Making his debut on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Gus stars as Chet Clancy, one of the unlucky new counselors as Camp Redwood just trying to stay alive in the summer of 1984. Joining fellow franchise fresh faces Matthew Morrison and Angelica Ross, the athlete can now count folks like Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lunch among his colleagues. Not too shabby for a first-timer if we do say so ourselves! Now, it just remains to be seen whether or not Chet will make it out of camp alive—though, this is AHS, so maybe don't count on it.