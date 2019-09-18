Nikki Bella Puts Artem Chigvintsev in the Hot Seat When Talking Baby Plans

Nothing like putting your significant other on the hot spot!

On today's brand-new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella was joined by her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in studio.

During a casual Q&A, things got juicy when Nikki asked her man how many kids he wants to have. As she said: "I really need to know this. Me and my vagina and ovaries."

"You know what? I've never thought about exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared. "They have two of us. It's me and my brother."

He continued, "If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that's how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother."