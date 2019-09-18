Liam Payne Recalls the Moment He Scored Jennifer Lopez's Number

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Liam Payne

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ain't it funny how Liam Payne gets a lady's number!

As the singer celebrates his new single called "Slack It Up," the former One Direction member appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he couldn't help but recall one famous encounter.

Lucky for Liam, he scored an invite to Jennifer Lopez's house where his talents quickly impressed the World of Dance judge.

"It was the most gorgeous house I've ever seen. She met us at the door and then we just sat in this little studio she had in the back and I played her a bunch of different songs," he shared. "There was one song where she started dancing and I just sat in the chair like, ‘What the hell is wrong with my life?'"

Liam continued, "And then when I was leaving, she was like, ‘Oh take my number.'" Go Liam!

Watch

One Direction 411 with Liam Payne

While he never messaged her—but totally saved her number under Jenny From the Block, the singer was blown away by her kindness and the whole experience.

"I was kind of a bit lost in the whole situation," he shared. "I was just like what is going on in my life right now?"

During the interview, Liam also opened up about his new romance with Maya Henry. After being spotted holding hands with the model at a London airport, the singer admitted that he's happy in the relationship department.

"We're fairly happy at the moment. I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not," he confessed. "It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide."

For more celebrity interviews, tune into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Liam Payne , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
LeeAnne Locke, Kary Brittingham

The Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken and Kary Brittingham Go At It Over...Being Negative

Hailie Sahar

Pose Star Hailie Sahar Reflects on Her Decision to Transition as a Teen

Aaron Carter, Nick Carter

Inside Nick and Aaron Carter's Sprawling Family Saga: Tragedy, Triumph & the Ongoing Issues That Keep the Brothers Apart

American Horror Story: 1984

Meet the American Horror Story: 1984 Characters: Who's Who Among the Star-Studded Cast

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Expecting Baby 5 Months After Miscarriage

Celine Dion, Rene Angelil

Celine Dion Misses "What a Husband Would Do" Three Years After René Angélil's Death

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's Epic Birthday Surprise for Nick Jonas Will Leave Fans Jealous

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.