The Good Place's Megan Amram Is Living Her Dream (Even Without an Emmy)

Despite her now-multiple Emmy losses (truly sorry), Megan Amram is living her dream.

The Good Place writer and co-executive producer, who is also the An Emmy for Megan star and creator, was up for an Emmy, again for her aforementioned web series, but lost to State of the Union. So, does that mean season three is coming? It was never her plan to even do the second season.

"At first I did season one. It took a lot of effort and time and money and I was like, ‘I can never do this again, even if I lose,'" she told E! News in a phone interview. "And then I lost, and I had so much fun, I was like I guess I have to do it again."