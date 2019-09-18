Meet the American Horror Story: 1984 Characters: Who's Who Among the Star-Studded Cast

Like previous seasons, American Horror Story: 1984 is shrouded in secrecy. We know the time period, uh, 1984, and we know it involves a summer camp and a slasher. Could there be more than just a murderous fellow (or lady) stalking the woods? Possibly, it's American Horror Story.

The official logline is equally as vague: "In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you."

Now, at least we know the names of the ensemble cast. This year, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Angelica Ross, Zach Villa and DeRon Horton are in the mix.

Watch

Emma Roberts Hilariously Describes the Taste of Mead

Below, meet the cast of characters.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Ray Powell

Deron Horton of Dear White People fame makes his AHS debut this season.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Nurse Rita

Angelica Ross, a Pose veteran, is doing her first season of AHS with 1984.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Brooke Thompson

Emma Roberts has done multiple season of American Horror Story and Scream Queens with Ryan Murphy.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Trevor Kirchner

Matthew Morrison worked with Ryan Murphy on Glee.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Chet Clancy

This is Olympian Gus Kenworthy's first season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Xavier Plympton

Cody Fern previously worked with Ryan Murphy on American Crime Story.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Richard Ramirez

This is Zach Villa's first season of AHS.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Mr. Jingles

John Carroll Lynch is back on American Horror Story where he famously played Twisty during AHS: Freak Show.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Margaret Booth

This is Leslie Grossman's third season of American Horror Story. She previously worked with Ryan Murphy on Popular.

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

Montana Duke

This is Billie Lourd's third season of American Horror Story. She also worked with Emma Roberts and Ryan Murphy on Scream Queens.

AHS: 1984 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX>

