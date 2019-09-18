Celine Dion Misses "What a Husband Would Do" Three Years After René Angélil's Death

Three years after René Angélil's death, his memory lives on in the life of his beloved wife.

On the heels of releasing new tracks from her upcoming album, Courage, her first English-language album since the loss of her husband, Céline Dion has opened up about having exactly that to move on without him.

"Courage was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to," she told Today's Sheinelle Jones.

In addition to the album, slated for release in November, the iconic performer is also embarking on a tour spanning the United States and Canada in honor of the new project—her first since the end of her Las Vegas residency.

Though sadly without her longtime personal and professional partner, who she first met as an aspiring kid singer and married in 1994, Dion is forging ahead. "I believed in him so much, and I still do, but there's a point that he's not here anymore," she told Jones. "I have to take charge of my life."