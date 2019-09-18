Kelly Clarkson Hosts American Idol Reunion With Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Clarkson asked the three about their most memorable American Idol auditions.

"We saw and heard some of the worst singers in America," Cowell said, laughing. "They just kept throwing them onto the show. So we're sitting there going, 'What the hell is going on? This is supposed to be a talent show.'"

"I went right after the girl that sang 'Lady Marmalade' and like, opera," Clarkson said. "And I literally was like, 'Oh, I think I have this.'"

"I swear to God, Kelly, I thought this [show] was going to be such a disaster," Cowell said.

During their chat, Clarkson and Abdul bonded over being the sole female in a judges' panel on a music competition series. Since last year, Clarkson has served as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

"It's hard to be the only girl," Clarkson said. "And they always use you as like, the ditzy thing."

"Never!" Cowell said. "Never, ever, ever."

While this marked the first reunion for all three former American Idol judges with Clarkson, the four have bumped into each other the years. Clarkson and Abdul last reunited onstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The two singers had also performed together at the 2009 VH1 Divas event, with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and finalist-turned Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson.

In August, Cowell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Clarkson sang his praises in a speech at the ceremony. The two also reunited onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Clarkson and Jackson last reunited at an American Idol taping in 2013, when he still served as a judge. In 2006, the two hung out at the annual Grammy Awards MusicCares event and People's Choice Awards.

Abdul was the first to leave American Idol, departing after season eight in 2009. Cowell followed a year later and Jackson left the show in 2014 after 12 seasons.

Before their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, all three of the original judges last reunited on the final American Idol show to air on FOX in 2016. ABC rebooted the show two years later. Season 18 is expected to premiere in 2020.