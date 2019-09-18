The Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken and Kary Brittingham Go At It Over...Being Negative

So, this is how a The Real Housewives of Dallas feud starts? Not with a thrown glass, but a litany of complaints?

The Lone Star ladies are in Mexico and things between LeeAnne Locken and newcomer Kary Brittingham are off to a rough start.

"LeeAnne, are you always this negative about everything in your life?" Kary asks the former pageant queen.

"No, I'm not negative," LeeAnne says.

"You're always negative. You've been complaining since we got here," Kary says.

"No, I have not," LeeAnne protests.

And then there's the video playback, with comments about everything from the rooms to the transportation.