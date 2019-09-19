OMG Moments From the PCAs Bingeworthy Show Nominees: Game of Thrones, Outlander and More

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 7:00 AM
Spoiler alert: The nominee list for The Bingeworthy Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards is stacked.
Eight of television's hottest shows are battling for the title and it's tough competition between touching reality series, fantasy epics and gripping dramas.
A few of the shows on the list that took their final bow this year, such as HBO's Game of Thrones and the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, shocked audiences with tragic character deaths while tying up their storylines.
Meanwhile, other nominated series have been going strong for a while now but have managed to find new ways to delight audiences with OMG moments. Queer Eye, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit have all secured themselves in the cultural zeitgeist and keep trending each season with episodes that have us glued to our TV screens.
Whatever series had you hitting the "Next Episode" button, the one thing they have in common is that to for them to win at the PCAs, you have to vote for them.
You can vote 25 times per day, per platform, for what show you want to see bring home the trophy by going to the official website or taking to Twitter to cast your ballot.
In case you need a primer on what moments had our jaws dropped in each show, check out the most OMG moment from each nominated series below.
Be sure to also tune into the live show on Nov. 10 to see who wins, as well as the other winners across 42 additional categories in movies, TV, music and pop culture.
HBO
Really, we could make a whole gallery dedicated to the crazy moments from the show's final season; Cersei and Jaime Lannister crushed to death under rocks, Drogon scorching all of King's Landing and Arya Stark slaying the Night King all come to mind. However, the most OMG moment had to be when Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen, his lover (and aunt) and a character we've watched grow since season one, breaking the wheel once and for all.
Netflix
In the final season of one of Netflix's first breakout series, most of the characters ended up in dire places, showing the bleak reality of the prison industrial complex and horrific conditions in ICE detention centers. The most shocking moment of the seventh season was when Pennsatucky, who learned she was dyslexic and not "stupid" as others thought, overdosed after thinking she failed her GED test she studied for. Later, its revealed she actually passed, making her death all the more tragic.
NBC
The 20th season of the stalwart procedural saw one of Olivia Benson's most intimidating criminals yet in Rob Miller, a lawyer who raped Benson's friend, attorney Nikki Staines. In the season's most tense scene, Benson's son Noah notes a man is watching them at a restaurant only for it to be Miller, who approaches their table and shakes Noah's hand, not-so-subtly using the tactic to threaten Benson that he is watching her.
Netflix
In a show about a pack of super-powered siblings, many OMG-worthy moments stood out, such as Number Five's fight sequence at the donut shop or seeing his brother Ben wield octopus like tentacles to take out their enemies (for those of you not watching yet, it's a wild show). However, the biggest shocker came when Allison revealed she had been suppressing Vanya's powers and, in a rage, Vanya lashes out and slashes her sister's throat. Who knew that the big bad of the season would be one of the Academy's own?
Netflix
Every episode of this season had OMG moments from revealing new haircuts to new wardrobes, but the most touching one had to be when Jonathan Van Ness revisited his old high school to give his former teacher Kathi Dooley a makeover. In a heart-to-heart sit down, Van Ness revealed to the teacher that her kindness to him as an LGBT student literally "saved" his life. Watching the Fab Five change Dooley's life while Van Ness healed his own scars had us grabbing the tissues.
Starz
Just when it seemed like the Frasers were going to be happy after Jamie, Claire, Roger and Brianna are reunited, Jamie got word that the King has ordered him to form a militia to find and kill Murtagh, his own beloved godfather. Fanatics of the books were shocked by this twist, since it deviates from Diana Gabaldon's novels, and the move sets up what is sure to be a gripping fifth and sixth season.
Netflix
Bryce Walker's death was the whodunit mystery the third season of the series revolved around with the finale revealing the murderer. Bryce had come to the pier to give Jessica a confession tape admitting to his rape of her and other characters but was beaten up by Zach and left for dead. Alex and Jessica come across him and initially started to help Bryce but, once Bryce admitted he wanted revenge on Zach, Alex pushes him into the water, drowning him.
Netflix
Breakout starlet Maya Hawke took on the role of Robin Buckley in the show's third season and was key to the season's best scene where she reveals to Steve, who has been pining after her at their ice cream parlor summer job, that she is gay. With monsters and Russian intelligence officers raging around them, their sit-down brought a grounded moment of introducing an out LGBTQ+ character into the franchise's fold.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
