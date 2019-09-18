EXCLUSIVE!

Tracee Ellis Ross Wants to Be "Chosen By the People" at the PCAs: See the Star of black-ish React to Her Nomination

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tracee Ellis Ross is all smiles over her E! People's Choice Awards nomination!

E! News caught up with the star on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the red carpet for black-ishgrown-ish and the upcoming new series mixed-ish, a spin-off that focuses on Ross' character Rainbow and her upbringing in a mixed-race family during the '80s.

The actress, who is up for The Comedy TV Star of 2019, was so excited about being nominated saying, "When the people choose you, it's top of the line."

"That's what you want, you want to be chosen by the people," she continued. Last year, Ross was up for the same award, so it's up to the people's votes to decide if she walks away with the trophy this year.

In other great news for the cast, Yara Shahidi—who plays Ross' on-screen daughter in black-ish—was also nominated for Comedy TV Star and her spin-off showgrown-ish, is up for The Comedy Show of 2019.

If you want to see both nominees in action before casting your ballots, have no fear. ABC brings back black-ish and is premiering mixed-ish on Sept. 24 with Freeform bringing back grown-ish later this year as well.

Watch

2019 E! People's Choice Awards: By The Numbers

Head to the PCAs voting site or take to Twitter and sound off on who you want to see ultimately win the award.

Be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 10 to see the winners in the 43 categories that cover movies, TV, music and pop culture.

To see the full interview with Ross and more cast members, tune into E! News at 7 p.m.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Tracee Ellis Ross , Black-ish , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives , E! Shows

Trending Stories

Latest News

Tracee Ellis Ross Wants to Be "Chosen" to Win PCAs

American Influencer Awards, Patrick Starrr, Kandee Johnson, Jeannie Mai

Patrick Starrr, Kandee Johnson and Jeannie Mai Set to Host 2019 American Influencer Awards

J Balvin, Bad Bunny

Get to Know the 2019 PCAs Latin Artist Nominees: Karol G, Bad Bunny and More Who Are Changing the Game

Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev

11 Emmys Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, 2009 Emmy Awards

Flashback: See Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake and More at 2009 Emmys

Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty Are Engaged!

"Bachelor" Stars Share Advice for New "Bachelor" Peter Weber

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.