You Won't Believe What John Cena Looks Like for Nickelodeon's The Substitute

It's John Cena like you've never seen before...and that's on purpose. Cena went undercover at the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia, California and it's all in the name of The Substitute. E! News can confirm the new prank series will premiere Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon with Cena in full costume and prosthetics to trick unsuspecting kids.

Cena, who is also executive producer and host of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, used a full costume and prosthetics to transform into three different camp counselors all in the name of pranking campers. He was a quirky environmentalist, a fearful fire safety expert and a CPR instructor with an unusual best friend.