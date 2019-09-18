Bachelor in Paradise's Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski Confirm They're Still Together After Rocky Reunion

ABC/John Fleenor
Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski's relationship hasn't always been paradise.
The couple, who got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night, had a rocky reunion on the show's After the Final Rose. During a tearful interview, Katie expressed her frustrations with her relationship, explaining that she felt exhausted from trying to keep their romance going. Katie, who took off her engagement ring for the sit-down, later reunited with Chris on the show. After an emotional heart-to-heart, Katie said that she wanted to put her ring back on.
However, after taping their segment, Chris and Katie had a tense argument, during which Chris said he was "blindsided" by Katie speaking out about their relationship. After the fight aired on TV, both Katie and Chris took to social media to confirm that they're still together today.
"As you've seen..It's been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park," Katie wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Chris holding hands. "BUT I've learned, a lot. I've learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I've learned that I'm empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like."
"But most of all, I've learned that happiness isn't something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness," Katie continued. "Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room! Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after. It took us a few months to really get our bearings (especially with some exceptional and unexpected challenges)."
Katie went on to ask her followers to "trust me and support me" as she navigates this "new world of mine."
"Because I'm happy with me and we are finally happy with us. We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day. Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you- I can't promise you this relationship will be perfect (it won't be/ it isn't) and I can't promise we will last forever. Honestly, some relationships don't last after 20 years and some do, that's life," Katie wrote. "But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won't lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other's backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly - love ♥️ cheers to an effing INSANE adventure."
Chris also took to Instagram to share a photo of Katie taking a bite of pizza.
"Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient," Chris wrote. "Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can't wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."