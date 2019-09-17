Peter Weber Is the Star of The Bachelor Season 24

Prepare for a full season of jokes about planes and windmills.

Peter Weber will be the next star of The Bachelor, as announced on tonight's finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Peter came in third place during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and he made quite the splash after Hannah revealed they had sex in a windmill four times during their fantasy suite date.

Peter is a 27-year-old pilot who lives at home with his parents about five minutes from Bachelor mansion, as he and Chris Harrison discussed on stage at the BIP reunion.

"It's still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me," Weber shared onstage. "I feel, like, emotional, right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, you know, my entire life looked forward to finding, you know, my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with."

When asked if he's feeling nervous about filling the coveted role, Peter had this to say: "There's gonna be ups and downs. I know that's coming. And, you know, I'm not gonna be perfect... I'm gonna follow my heart. And as cliché as that sounds, I trust this, you know?"