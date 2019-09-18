Charli XCX's Hollywood Mansion Is Filled With Dollar Store Candles and Fine Art

Charli XCX's Hollywood home is anything but ordinary.

The 27-year-old pop star invited Architectural Digest into her historic, bohemian-inspired mansion, and E! News has an exclusive look at the issue.

Built in 1927 and nestled below the Hollywood Sign, Charli—who shares the space with two roommates—said it was the home's quirkier elements that first piqued her interest when she moved in four years ago.

"It's funny that I moved across the world and still ended up in an archetype of a British house," Charli remarked, referencing her U.K. roots. "I liked that this was an old place and immediately loved it. I love the dark wood. I love that it's a little creepy and weird. It just felt really right for me."

Charli is the first to admit her design aesthetic is "quite jumbly," but there's something to be said about the way she's perfected the art of high/low interiors.