This $30 Skirt Has 300 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amazon skirt, ecomm

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pleated midi skirts are kinda becoming the new jeans—you can never have too many. It's a flattering silhouette on every body type, and you can dress it up for events or the office, or keep it cazh with sneakers when running errand or meeting friends for brunch. 

So when we found the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt on Amazon, we were cautiously optimistic. Like you, we've read the expectation vs. reality stories of some Amazon clothes experiences. But fear not, this skirt has almost 300 5-star reviews—and many with pics of real women loving this gorgeous skirt!

Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

This midi skirt with lining layer features a pleated design, and elastic waistband for a comfortable fit.

Kate Kasin, High Waist Swing Skirt, ecomm
$30 Amazon

With its simple solid-colored design, this skirt will never go out of date. It's available in sizes Small through XXLarge, 10 colors, and did we mention it has a stretchy waistband?! Comfy and chic? Sign us up!

Shop the full assortment on Amazon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes

Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

The Most Shockingly Risqué Fashion Week Looks of All Time

Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Has Changed Royal Family Fashion

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab

5 Sofia Richie x Missguided Pieces to Up Your Flex Game

E-comm: Scoop x Walmart

Scoop x Walmart Relaunch: 7 Looks We Love

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Joey King's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

16 Times Rachel Brosnahan Was Even More Stylish Than Midge Maisel

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.