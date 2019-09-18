This $30 Skirt Has 300 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pleated midi skirts are kinda becoming the new jeans—you can never have too many. It's a flattering silhouette on every body type, and you can dress it up for events or the office, or keep it cazh with sneakers when running errand or meeting friends for brunch.
So when we found the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt on Amazon, we were cautiously optimistic. Like you, we've read the expectation vs. reality stories of some Amazon clothes experiences. But fear not, this skirt has almost 300 5-star reviews—and many with pics of real women loving this gorgeous skirt!
This midi skirt with lining layer features a pleated design, and elastic waistband for a comfortable fit.
With its simple solid-colored design, this skirt will never go out of date. It's available in sizes Small through XXLarge, 10 colors, and did we mention it has a stretchy waistband?! Comfy and chic? Sign us up!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?