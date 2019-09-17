The Devil Wears Prada Is Officially Becoming a Musical With Help From Elton John

Moviestore/Shutterstock; James Veysey/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 2:56 PM
A Devil Wears Prada musical? For 2020? Groundbreaking!
That's right, a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut next summer. The upcoming musical—based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the beloved 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway—will premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago on July 14 and run until Aug. 17, 2020.
And, as if that isn't exciting enough, Sir Elton John himself is set to provide the music for the project, with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. The A-list musical squad also includes Anna D. Shapiro, who will be directing the production, as well as Nadia DiGiallonardo, who will provide the music supervision. The musical will also feature a book from Paul Rudnick.
Producer Kevin McCollum confirmed the news to the Chicago Tribune, stating that it was "important" for director Shapiro "that we premiere in Chicago." He did not make any comment about a future move to Broadway in New York City.
Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada musical go on sale on Oct. 6. You can check out more ticket details HERE.
