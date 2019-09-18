Khloe Kardashian Gives Scott Disick a Pep Talk Amid Jed Smith Remodel Drama

Khloe Kardashian's home may be a "paradise," but her pool is "outdated." Or, at least, that's how Scott Disick feels.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper gives the Good American mogul advice on how she should remodel her pool.

"This house is a paradise, but the pool…it's outdated," Lord Disick remarks to True Thompson's mom. "I mean, it's not as bad as a grotto, but some of it has to go."

Thankfully, Khloe doesn't take offense to Scott's advice. In fact, she even says the Flip It Like Disick boss is "so f--king right."

"I think there's somebody that could come in, demo all the coping—like all these big pieces—and perfect it somehow," the father of three muses.

While Kardashian is open to a remodel on her "hideous" and "outdated" pool, she notes that she wants to keep her "pots of flowers."