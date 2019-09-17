Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Suffers Head Injury After ''Hard'' Fall

Politics aside, Ivanka Trump has an important message to share with parents.

On Tuesday, the White House aide took a moment from her daily duties to open up about her 8-year-old daughter's scary accident. If anything, she was in serious mom mode! According to Trump, Arabella Rose Kushner fell down and hit her head playing the children's game gaga (which is a version of dodgeball).

"Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard," the 37-year-old star captioned her Instagram Story. "Thankfully, she is fine."

Additionally, Trump used her platform to share the dangers of concussions with her 5.1 million followers. "Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions—or TBI—that is worth reading and passing along."

In that same post, she included a helpful link to a fact sheet about concussions, which was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some symptoms to look out for in these instances are headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion and memory problems, according to the CDC.