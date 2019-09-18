It's National First Love Day and We Can't Stop Thinking About These Famous Couples From the Past

You never forget your first love.

In this case, however, we mean the first celebrity couple you fell for, the twosome that defined togetherness for you, the pair that was just a given in Hollywood, part of the foundation.

Until they weren't, that is.

Some matches simply weren't meant to last forever, no matter how serious they were at one point. Vows may have been said, children born, thousands of pictures taken, and yet none of that guarantees a happily ever after, any more than actually being each other's first love does. That's how it goes.

But even though one day you may wake up and two people who were married for 10 years have been divorced for 20, and that epic romance of yore is no longer the defining relationship of their lives, that doesn't mean it didn't leave a mark on our collective psyche, or otherwise shadow our view of that celeb's future love life.