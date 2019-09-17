Scoop x Walmart Relaunch: 7 Looks We Love

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 2:21 PM
Attention all fashionistas! Scoop NYC is back! And we have Walmart to thank. The retailer is relaunching the beloved trendy boutique as an in-house brand.
If you're not familiar with Scoop, a primer: The '90s NYC shop—which expanded to 15 locations—was an early champion of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney. And the stores were often a backdrop for Sex and the City. So, we're talking a serious fashion pedigree, friends.
And now Scoop is getting a new lease on life as its own brand at Walmart, available in sizes XS-XXXL. The bonus? Its on-trend looks start at just $19, so you can shop your heart out.
Below are a few must-haves that we're adding to our cart pronto.
This skirt works for everything from running errands to weekends out on the town.
This eye-catching top features a keyhole back detail to accentuate and complete the luxe look. Also available in black and midnight blue.
Hit two trends in one—plaid and the long sweater—with this cozy duster.
Speaking of trends, fall florals are everywhere this season, and this maxi is one of the best versions we've seen.
Edgy style and coziness join forces in this distressed crew neck sweatshirt. Pair it with some vegan leather leggings and strut, girl!
These boots look like Jules' pair on Euphoria and make us want to dance the night away! Also available in black.
We all know fit and flare is one of the most flattering silhouettes around, but this dress also features an elasticized waist to hug your curves in all the right places.
See the entire Scoop collection exclusively on Walmart.com.
