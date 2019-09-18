What Does Peter Weber Need to Do to Be a Successful Bachelor?

Peter Weber is your new Bachelor. The pilot and one-time contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette will be handing out the roses in season 24 of ABC's reality franchise.

ABC made the official announcement during the Tuesday, Sept. 17 finale of Bachelor in Paradise where several of his former costars were on hand to sound off on the news and give their sage advice to the reality star.

"Enjoy that windmill," Demi Burnett said. "Get it again and again and again."

Peter and Hannah's windmill fornication became quite the talking point during The Bachelorette. "I do hope that Peter, he takes the windmill thing, and yes we can have fun with that, but I hope he makes his own kind of statement with his season," Demi said. "It's time for Peter to have his own little thing."