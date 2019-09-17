Lauren Conrad Bares Her Baby Bump in Bikini-Clad Maternity Shoot

Lauren Conrad is looking positively radiant.

As the fashion designer nears the end of her second pregnancy she is savoring the last few days of that mommy-to-be glow. And what better way to capture that than with an impromptu maternity shoot?

The 33-year-old is sharing a photo that her friend took of her on the way back from a relaxing day by the pool. LC jokes on Instagram, "This counts as a maternity shoot, right?"

She adds, "Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'"

In all fairness, the mom seems to be pretty on top of things. Lauren recently released her Amazon registry for baby no. two. ""There are so many things that go into preparing for a little one! I'm so glad I was able to find all of my pregnancy and baby essentials in one place," she told E! News.