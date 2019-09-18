Married at First Sight Couple ''Hotter Than Ever'' After Brief Split

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 7:05 PM
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Reunited and it feels so dramatic?!
On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, all four couples from season nine came together to discuss life after decision day.
While some matches had little to report, one pair had some serious news to drop. As it turns out, Elizabeth "Beth" Bice and Jamie Thompson briefly split when cameras weren't rolling.
"We've had some ups and downs. I think one of the major challenges for us was coming off of filming and production and getting back into normal, everyday life. We were having a lot of stress just coping with our lives and her dog got sick," Jamie explained to host Kevin Frazier. "That caused her a lot of stress. We thought we might have to put [the dog] down for a minute. And just the stress of moving her into my place, mixing our lives together, we just kind of cracked."
And by "cracked," they definitely meant break up. Fortunately, the couple is back together and stronger than ever.
"We're happy to be married, happy with being together. I really couldn't imagine my life without Beth being part of it," Jamie shared during tonight's episode. "It was never are we going to be together? It was just how are we going to be together and grow together to have a stable, healthy relationship."
Elizabeth added, "It is hotter than ever. We have a lot of fun."
The couple announced that they are moving to the Bay Area of California in the coming weeks. They already have a new apartment. And yes, they will continue to wear matching underwear to bed.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," Elizabeth shared. "It's going to be a really cool new beginning for us."
As for the other couples, Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill are still happily married but not expecting—yet. Matthew Gwynne didn't have sex with another woman during his marriage to Amber Bowles. But trust us, they're still done.
And in regards to Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell, they aren't back together by any means. But they still have a lot of love and respect for each other.
For those who can't get enough, Season 10 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) in Washington D.C. is coming soon to Lifetime. We can't wait!
