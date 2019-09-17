Dancing With the Stars' James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater Are Really Concerned About...Smelling

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 11:14 AM

Maybe James Van Der Beek's fake Dancing With the Stars experience gave him an edge on the real thing? The Dawson's Creek star, who parodied himself on Don't Trust the B…in Apt. 23 as a DWTS contestant, received the top score, a 21 out of 30, during the Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere. Van Der Beek and professional partner Emma Slater received their 21 while for dancing the tango to "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons.

"She's an amazing teacher, she's an amazing choreographer," Van Der Beek said about his partner when asked to name his favorite and least favorite thing about Slater.

It seems the top couple right now are not only on the same page with their dancing, but also on their quest no to smell.

"You're always concerned about [your breath]," Van Der Beek said. "Yeah, because I eat a lot of fish, yeah," Slater said.

"You're always concerned about smelling and you never smell…I feel like I smell. It's that I get paranoid about smelling because you're always so conscious about smelling good, that's my least favorite thing about you," he said.

"Especially week one, I don't want to scare my partner off by going, ‘Oh my god, she smells,'" Slater said. "'Cause I'm going to get in your face."

See if Van Der Beek and Slater can continue their lead when Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Watch E! News at 7 p.m. for more with the Dancing With the Stars cast.

