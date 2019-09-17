Dancing With the Stars' James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater Are Really Concerned About...Smelling

Maybe James Van Der Beek's fake Dancing With the Stars experience gave him an edge on the real thing? The Dawson's Creek star, who parodied himself on Don't Trust the B…in Apt. 23 as a DWTS contestant, received the top score, a 21 out of 30, during the Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere. Van Der Beek and professional partner Emma Slater received their 21 while for dancing the tango to "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons.

"She's an amazing teacher, she's an amazing choreographer," Van Der Beek said about his partner when asked to name his favorite and least favorite thing about Slater.