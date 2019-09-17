Sorry, Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Website The Tig Is Not Making a Comeback

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle will not be returning to her lifestyle website, The Tig.
Following reports that the Duchess of Sussex's business manager had filed a trademark for the royal to keep her rights to The Tig for the next few years, many believed Meghan might be working on the site again. However, it seems that's just not the case.
According to the Palace, "There are absolutely no plans to re-launch The Tig, which was shuttered in 2017. The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be The Duchess or affiliated with her."
Meghan shut down the lifestyle site in April 2017, amid her relationship with Prince Harry. Before officially signing off, the former Suits star posted a message to The Tig readers, thanking everyone for their support over the years.
"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," Meghan wrote in her message, which can still be read on the website's home page. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."
"Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world,'" she continued. "Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."
At the time, a source told E! News, "Meghan is going through big changes in her life. The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn't her future."
It was just months later that Harry and Meghan announced their engagement to the world. The couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.