Sorry, Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Website The Tig Is Not Making a Comeback

Meghan Markle will not be returning to her lifestyle website, The Tig.

Following reports that the Duchess of Sussex's business manager had filed a trademark for the royal to keep her rights to The Tig for the next few years, many believed Meghan might be working on the site again. However, it seems that's just not the case.

According to the Palace, "There are absolutely no plans to re-launch The Tig, which was shuttered in 2017. The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be The Duchess or affiliated with her."

Meghan shut down the lifestyle site in April 2017, amid her relationship with Prince Harry. Before officially signing off, the former Suits star posted a message to The Tig readers, thanking everyone for their support over the years.