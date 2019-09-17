Forget Love, Hannah Brown Is Using Dancing With the Stars to Focus on Herself

Hannah Brown wasn't lucky in love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but will she be lucky in dance on Dancing With the Stars season 28? The reality star and professional partner Alan Bersten received a 20 out or 30 for their cha cha set to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

"Love for dancing, yes," Hannah told E! News when asked if she found love the third-time around on reality TV.

"I'm hoping that this experience is going to be a happy ending," she said. "We started off, I think, on the right foot."