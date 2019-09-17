Relive Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's Most Adorable Moments Over the Years

ABC
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 9:28 AM
ABC
Like mother, like daughter.
For nearly a decade, fans have not only been along for the ride of Beyoncé's journey, but also of her firstborn, 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. The mother-daughter duo have lit up red carpets together, starred in music videos, formed their own coordinating style and, more recently, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 together. Needless to say, they continue to define #motherdaughtergoals.
While the famous mama often shares pictures of their time together, she's less likely to post clips of their day-to-day life. Fortunately, in the triple threat's newly aired Making the Gift special on ABC, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at both the production of Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift album and her sweet relationship with her mini-me through the process.
From riding in a helicopter to shoot a music video to supporting the youngster as she recorded "Brown Skin Girl," viewers got to witness the adorable dynamic between the ladies.
"When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything that you can imagine," Bey said during the special. "The love is beyond earth and beyond time and space and it's a connection that will be constant."
See that connection between Beyoncé and Blue over the years in E!'s gallery below!
ABC
The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."
ABC
The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums.
ABC
The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot.
ABC
The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere.
While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo.
Instagram; Getty Images
"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.
How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?
www.beyonce.com
Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces.
You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers).
Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!
Beyonce.com
Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer.
Cliff Watts/beyonce.com
True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.
The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss.
Beyonce.com
These two have mastered the old selfie staple.
