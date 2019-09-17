Alex Trebek Says "Passing On" Doesn't "Frighten" Him As He Undergoes Chemotherapy Again

Alex Trebek is facing a setback.

Last month, the longtime Jeopardy! host announced he had completed treatment for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But, while speaking with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 79-year-old revealed his health has since taken a turn.

"I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic," he told T.J. Holmes. "I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

The treatment, he admitted, takes a toll on him physically. "Occasionally, it will cause excruciating pain in my lower back," Trebek shared. "Other times, it's fatigue. Other times, it's nausea. It varies. Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one."

The diagnosis has been hard on him emotionally, as well.