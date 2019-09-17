Ellen DeGeneres' Adorable New Dog Will Make You Fall in (Puppy) Love

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have a new family member!

The TV star revealed the couple adopted a dog on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The four-legged friend is a rescued standard poodle puppy named Mrs. Wallis Browning.

"She's so cute! I can't even take it," the host said before sharing a photo of the pooch.

The two adopted the pet last Wednesday, and DeGeneres has already taken several photos of the adorable canine.

"I had to get another phone," she quipped. "My battery was running low. I mean, literally, I was picking up the phone [for] everything she did."

DeGeneres said Mrs. Wallis Browning—a.k.a Wallis—is three months old and previously had some "irresponsible" owners.

"She was kept in a cage outside in the desert since she was two months old—just on the ground in the cage," DeGeneres said. "So, she was never able to run; she never had a toy; she never wagged her tail; she never lived next-door to Oprah [Winfrey]. It's all changed. It's all different now."

Watch

Ellen DeGeneres Admits She Dated One of Brad Pitt's Ex-GFs

While DeGeneres and de Rossi already have plenty of love for their new pet, their other dogs weren't as initially excited about the new family member. However, it seemed like they've since come around.

"They were mad," she joked after showing a video of the initial meet-and-greet. "I think they realized they're going to have to split my fortune an extra way."    

DeGeneres also shared footage of her dog running on the grass and playing with a squeaky toy for the first time.

"Now, if anybody else made that noise over and over again, I would sue them," she said. "But when Wallis does it, it's adorable because she's never had a toy. So, she just walks around with that toy."  

In addition, DeGeneres said she and de Rossi feel like "new parents" and are "trying to do everything we can right." For instance, she said they're trying to crate train the dog. 

"It gives me new respect for moms that have babies because, to worry about your baby in a crate, I can't even imagine," she joked.

DeGeneres then praised Wagmor for helping her find her new BFF. She also said fans can still adopt Wallis' mother and brothers through the organization.

"If you ever wanted to be related to me, this is your chance," she said.

Watch the video to see her new pup.

