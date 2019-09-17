Meet The Bachelor Season 24 Contestants: Will One of These Women Be the Winner?

Will one of these women receive the final rose on The Bachelor season 24? ABC has yet to reveal who will be handing out the roses—that happens in the Tuesday, Sept. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise—but the network has revealed some potential contestants on Facebook.

Similar to what the network did for Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, below get an early look at some of the ladies who will be vying for the heart of the next Bachelor suitor. The ladies were revealed on Facebook where ABC encouraged users to give their favorites early first impression rose comments…based on their looks. Where are the absurd job descriptions?