90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reveals What Happened When Jenny Met Sumit's Wife

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 5:28 AM
Oh, Jenny. Oh, Sumit. Oh, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
In the Monday, Sept. 16 episode of the TLC reality series, Jenny retold the story about how she found out Sumit was married. A card on screen said producers were not with Jenny at the time, but received a frantic call from her and they returned to India as soon as possible to hear what happened.
"It's worse than anything I could've imagined," Jenn said, noting it was worse than a nightmare. Here's what happened, according to Jenny: Sumit was away, with his "parents." When he returned to Jenny, he got a call and was shocked. He left, told her to lock the door, but he soon returned and when he did, he was with another man. This man said to her, "Hello, Jenny. How are you? I'm Sumit's wife's father."
Sumit has been married for the last two years.
"I was like this is wild s—t," Jenny said.
Jenny said she didn't know how to react. She said she was scared and couldn't wrap her mind around how Sumit married somebody else while they were in a long-distance relationship. Things took a turn when Sumit's father-in-law informed Jenny he had called his family as well as Sumit's to her apartment. Then Jenny met Sumit's wife. She finally met his mom after she started trashing their apartment. "I was scared," she said. "I didn't know how to help him." After a skirmish, they told Jenny that Sumit would be going to jail and she could too because she was with a married man. He told everyone he loved Jenny, and then he was gone.
"They took Sumit," she said. And hadn't seen him since. Later, she finally left her apartment to go to the internet café to call her daughter Christina. She told Christina that Sumit was in an arranged marriage and had lied the whole time. This did and didn't shock the skeptical Christina. "He was ripped right out of my arms," Jenny told her daughter. "They just took him."
So, what happens now? That's what Jenny kept asking herself.
Meanwhile…
Paul and Karine
After the birth of their son, it seemed like Paul and Karine turned a new page and were ready to begin life together as new parents. Paul's mom left the United States for the first time to finally meet Karine and her new grandson. This made Karine nervous. When Mary arrived, the first thing she told Paul was, "Hey, I brought bug bands." And she had drenched herself in bug spray.
Laura and Aladin
It was the first night of their three-day wedding, which was basically a big dance party. But they were down a guest: Liam. Laura's son said he was too tired to even put in a brief appearance. Was he too tired or was it something else? "You always end up in bad relationships with bad men and Aladin is no different," Liam told her. He warned her it was going to go south fast and she'd cry to him that she's a strong woman who doesn't need a man. What would he have her do? "You blow it off," he said. "This isn't going to work out." When relayed to Aladin—incorrectly—it did not sit well with him.
Corey and Evelin
Corey was home with his mother after his father's sudden death and told her he was preparing to purpose to Evelin…despite being unsure of everything.
Tiffany and Ronald
The duo toured a public hospital in South Africa where Tiffany was told there was a possibility she might not have a bed due to overcrowding issues. Ronald said he would find the money to pay for a private one.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
