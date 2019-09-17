Laverne Cox Wants Her 2019 Emmys Nomination to ''Lift Up'' Fellow Transgender Stars

Laverne Cox continues to be a force for good in Hollywood.

Even in the time where she should be celebrating her achievements (her third nomination), the Orange Is the New Black actress is thinking of others. In an exclusive interview with E!, the star shares, "I want to take this platform and this opportunity to build a brand that was bigger for myself. But also to begin to tell stories and change the conversation about transgender people."

She says that in years past, she felt that the media was not ready for the wave of change that takes place, but now more than ever, it is important to be the trailblazer the LGBTQ community needs. "The timing was right for us to begin having different conversations about trans folks," Laverne explains. "Most of the ways that trans people were talked about on television or when we would go on talk shows, the questions would be very invasive and objectifying and dehumanizing, in my opinion, and sensationalized."