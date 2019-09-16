Christie Brinkley's Daughter Sailor Nails Her Dancing With the Stars Debut

What a night!

The highly-anticipated premiere of Dancing With the Stars did not disappoint on Monday night, as many of the celebrities stole the show with lively numbers and dazzling ensembles. The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown kicked things off with a fun and flirty performance while James Van Der Beek surprised everyone and earned the highest score.

Moreover, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook was a total fan-favorite of the night as she knocked it out of the park with her upbeat dance to "Uptown Girl" with partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The 21-year-old model even got a standing ovation and was joined by her mother Christie Brinkley, who couldn't perform due to getting injuries just days before the premiere.

Fans of the series would've never guessed that Sailor was actually terrified to get on stage. "I've never danced before. I'm a model," she confessed, before shimming and sashaying on the dance floor. "Now here I am, and it's scary, but I feel this adrenaline rush from wanting to pay homage to my mom."