The Best Emmys Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet: From Extreme Cut-Outs to Tuxedo Gowns

Tulle, trains and tuxedos galore!

With the 2019 Emmy Awards right around the corner (aka in just three short days), pop culture lovers can expect to see over-the-top fabulous gowns and statement-making suits at this year's affair. But before the awards ceremony kicks off on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane.

That's right, we're eyeing all of the jaw-dropping pieces that have graced the Emmys red carpet over the years.

From Issa Rae's mesmerizing baby blue Vera Wang jumpsuit that made her look like a modern-day Cinderella to Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging blush number at the 1998 event, we're soaking it all up. And who could forget Dynasty star Joan Collins' dramatic entrance at the 1987 ceremony, as she sashayed onto the red carpet with a crimson-colored off-the-shoulder dress.

It's safe to say celebrities always bring the glitz, the glamour and more to the Emmys!