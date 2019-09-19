The Best Emmys Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet: From Extreme Cut-Outs to Tuxedo Gowns

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 4:00 AM

Tulle, trains and tuxedos galore!

With the 2019 Emmy Awards right around the corner (aka in just three short days), pop culture lovers can expect to see over-the-top fabulous gowns and statement-making suits at this year's affair. But before the awards ceremony kicks off on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane.

That's right, we're eyeing all of the jaw-dropping pieces that have graced the Emmys red carpet over the years.

From Issa Rae's mesmerizing baby blue Vera Wang jumpsuit that made her look like a modern-day Cinderella to Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging blush number at the 1998 event, we're soaking it all up. And who could forget Dynasty star Joan Collins' dramatic entrance at the 1987 ceremony, as she sashayed onto the red carpet with a crimson-colored off-the-shoulder dress.

It's safe to say celebrities always bring the glitz, the glamour and more to the Emmys!

Photos

Flashback: Relive the 2009 Emmys

To see the best dresses to ever hit the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

The actress is a vision in white as she graces the red carpet in this dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star adds a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

Michelle Dockery, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brings whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with this baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Joan Collins, 1987 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brings the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Keri Russell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Keri Russell

The 43-year-old star sizzles in this sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

January Jones

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum is perfect on the Mad Men actress at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress has a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shines as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Angelina Jolie, 1998 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! Jolie makes a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

She is here and she is over-the-top fabulous! The Black-ish star shows up and shows out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Nina Dobrev

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Talk about red hot! The Vampire Diaries actress knocks 'em dead with this spicy strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Rue McClanahan, 1990 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proves it with this glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Sandra Oh, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star is ~killing~ the red carpet with this fiery ensemble that features a plunging neckline and sparkly beads galore.

Taraji P. Henson, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star makes a statement in a custom, yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys. The actress keeps her appearance minimal and chic with two subtle and sexy slits on the side.

ESC: Claire Foy, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more, and in this case, it totally works with Foy's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Allison Janney, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the 59-year-old actress makes it looks oh so good.

Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

The Sinner star radiates in this white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 1995 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

All smiles! The actress shuts down the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which features a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Karamo Brown

Can you believe? The Queer Eye cast shows up and shows out in five fabulous and fierce ensembles to the 2018 Emmys.

Sofia Vergara, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Meritt/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Ay! The Modern Family star flaunts her famous figure in a white curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli design at the 2014 show. 

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Seeing sparkles! The social media queen and cook book author shines bright at the star-studded event with this couture Zuhair Murad gown.

Lady Gaga, Emmy, 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Simple looks good on you, Gaga! The songstress looks breathtaking in this black dress by Brandon Maxwell on the 2015 red carpet.

Issa Rae, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turns heads in her baby blue and bedazzled Vera Wang jumpsuit. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she tells E! NewsGiuliana Rancic

Jennie Garth, 1995 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brings all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her daring black design, which she perfectly pairs with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

Christine Baranski, 1996 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Christine Baranski

The legendary star is going for the gold with this eye-catching gold sequin gown.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star turns up the volume with her off-the-shoulder blush-colored Calvin Klein design.

ESC: Leslie Jones, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Christian Siriano

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leslie Jones

The SNL star shines bright in this beaded black gown by Christian Siriano, which also shows off some skin with its sheer material (wink!).

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regina King

King adds a pop of personality and color to the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Penelope Cruz, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Arnold Turner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Penelope Cruz

White hot! Cruz drops jaws and turns heads at the 2018 star-studded ceremony in this dreamy Chanel piece.

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Joey King

The Second Act star has a major princess moment with her voluminous plum-colored gown by Zac Posen.

Evan Rachel Wood, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld actress makes a blazer-dress look oh so chic and timeless. She dons a design by Altuzarra.

Ariel Winter, Emmy Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ariel Winter

Much like her co-star Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter knows how to rock a strapless column dress. She takes the 2015 carpet by storm in this Romona Keveza gown, Anne Sisteron earrings and Marli bracelet.

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish puts a smile on everyone's face with her fun, fabulous and fierce rainbow-colored gown by Prabal Gurung.

Laura Dern, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Laura Dern

Wowzers! The Big Little Lies star goes... well, big for the 2018 awards ceremony in a gray-colored ensemble (a tone that is rarely seen on the carpet!).

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress turns heads at the 2011 ceremony in a fluid red Zuhair Murad design. 

Julie Bowen, Emmy Awards, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julie Bowen

The Modern Family star ditches her TV-mom wardrobe for a dramatic Zac Posen mermaid gown at the 2013 Emmys.

January Jones, Emmy Awards 2015

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

January Jones

It's not often we see a star stun in a one-piece jumpsuit, but the Mad Men star makes it look easy in this Ulyana Sergeenko Coture jumpsuit and Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the 2015 awards.

ESC: Yara Shahidi, Best Looks

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish stunner looks ravishing in a white and polka-dot, button-down gown at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Her simple accessories and natural hair showcases her radiant beauty.

Lea Michele, Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Lea is making Oscar de la Renta proud with the way she looks in this gorgeous gown at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The 46-year-old actress sparkles on the red carpet with this blinding silver sequins and feathered Chanel dress.

Emmy Awards, Zooey Deschanel

KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

Zooey Deschanel

The quirky New Girl star opts for a custom periwinkle Reem Acra princess gown at the 2012 Emmys.

Olivia WIlde, Emmy, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde never disappoints on the red carpet, and 2007 was no exception. She glows in this shimmering dress by Zuhair Murad.

Natasha Lyonne, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Natasha Lyonne

Russian red! Lyonne oozes with glamour at the 2018 awards show with this fiery long-sleeve gown.

Tessa Thompson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

The Westworld star goes bright and bold for the 2017 Emmys with her rainbow-colored Rosie Assoulin number.

Rose Byrne, Emmy Awards, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Now this is how simple sophistication is done. Rose exudes sheer elegance in this classic Calvin Klein petal-pink two-piece design at the 2013 Emmys.

Tatyana Ali, 1995 Emmy Awards, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Tatyana Ali

Now this is how you do a blazer dress on the red carpet! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress is a vision in white at the 1995 Emmys.

Ana Ortiz, Emmy, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ana Ortiz

Far from ugly, this Ugly Betty star dazzles in this gorgeous 2007 creation by Escada.

Priyanka Chopra, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star stuns in a flowing red dress, which perfectly matches the red carpet at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Olivia Culpo, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The former beauty queen's semi-sheer strapless gown and sliver heels makes her sparkle at 2016 Emmy Awards.

Photos

See More From Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

To see what your favorite celebrities wear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, keeping checking back to E! for all of the latest updates. Additionally, you can catch the stars hit the red carpet in real time on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet from 6 p.m. ET until showtime.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

