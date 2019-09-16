Jimmy Kimmel's Health Update on 2-Year-Old Son Will Inspire You

It's a fight Jimmy Kimmel and millions of Americans can't help but support.

As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month continues, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host joined dozens of celebrities at the 10th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event.

Before enjoying the annual cookout with culinary stars, Jimmy was able to chat with E! News where he reiterated why the cause is so important to his family.

"Alex's Lemonade fund research, they help families, they do so many important things," he shared with us exclusively. "They've saved a lot of lives and saved people from the worst nightmare that anyone could imagine. I just love doing this. It's my favorite charity event of the year."

Back in May 2017, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel into the world.