Jimmy Kimmel's Health Update on 2-Year-Old Son Will Inspire You

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 5:07 PM
It's a fight Jimmy Kimmel and millions of Americans can't help but support.
As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month continues, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host joined dozens of celebrities at the 10th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event.
Before enjoying the annual cookout with culinary stars, Jimmy was able to chat with E! News where he reiterated why the cause is so important to his family.
"Alex's Lemonade fund research, they help families, they do so many important things," he shared with us exclusively. "They've saved a lot of lives and saved people from the worst nightmare that anyone could imagine. I just love doing this. It's my favorite charity event of the year."
Back in May 2017, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel into the world.
Viewers later learned that the couple's son was born with a heart disease that required open heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Fast-forward to today and their son, whose nickname is Billy, is doing a-okay.
"Billy is doing great. He's really a fun, normal little kid. He's very into Spiderman. He calls Spiderman fighter man, which might be a new hero," Jimmy joked. "But he runs around in a little Spiderman costume and its got muscles on it and it's weird because it looks like a tiny little adult has invaded our home."
This weekend's event, which raised more than $1.2 million for childhood cancer research, also featured celebrity support from Nolan Gould, Timothy Olyphant and Laura Dern.
Many in attendance couldn't help but address how important the cause is for the world.
"It's really important to me because the thing I say a lot is cancer doesn't discriminate. It isn't about social class or how much you get paid, your age, your race, your gender," Laura's daughter Jaya Harper explained. "We still need more funding worldwide and nationwide. It's something we can never stop working for until its achieved."
Find out how you can donate and make a difference by visiting Alex's Lemonade website.
