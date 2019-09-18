How Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Became Young Hollywood's Model Couple

Under the Hollywood lights and between the most prestigious magazines pages lay a young Hollywood couple constantly displaying model behavior.

Sure, they may not be ones to walk every red carpet together. And no, they aren't displaying PDA every week on Instagram. But for more than three years, two models have built a strong relationship that is worth celebrating.

Yes, we're talking about Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion.

Recently, the couple appeared in the Fall 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign "Get Between Me and #MyCalvins." But as Patrick celebrates his 26th birthday today, it's clear nothing can break up these two lovebirds.

"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!" Patrick shared with E! News exclusively when celebrating his new campaign that included a New York City billboard. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."