Christina Applegate's Style Evolution Is a Must-See Trip Down Memory Lane

Christina Applegate's style icon status is more than 30 years in the making.

Hollywood was first introduced to the actress when she landed the role of Kelly Bundy on classic sitcom Married... With Children, and it's safe to say Christina has yet to find a red carpet she didn't get along with.

From the late '80s and into the early aughts, Applegate modeled practically every fashion trend that defined those eras—pantyhose and newsboy caps included.

During Sunday evening's 2019 Emmy Awards, where her performance in Netflix's Dead to Me earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all eyes will be on Applegate in anticipation of yet another standout style moment.