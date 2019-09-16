Tarek El Moussa Surprises Heather Rae Young With a Ferrari on Her Birthday

Who needs diamonds when you can have a Ferrari?

Typically on birthdays, boyfriends gift their girlfriends jewelry or clothing, but Tarek El Moussa is straying from tradition with his latest gift for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Instead, he is gifting the real estate agent with a present she will never forget: a Ferrari Portofino. The real estate agent showed off the $250,000 car on her Instagram Story, with the caption: "Omg omg omg I'm freaking out!!! Best birthday ever!! I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa."

In the video, Heather climbs into the white hot rod's driver seat and impressively revs the engine as Tarek cheers her on excitedly. Perfect Instagram boyfriend, or what?

To add to the surprise, it seems like Tarek arranged a day of total relaxation for his girlfriend. After they went to the dealership, the pair went to the Montage at Laguna Beach for a spa day.