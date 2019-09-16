Lauren Alaina Reveals She's Single Again Ahead of Dancing With the Stars Debut

Lauren Alaina and comedian John Crist have called it quits.

With just a few hours to go until her Dancing With the Stars debut, the 24-year-old singer has confirmed that she's a single woman. During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show on Monday, Alaina revealed that she no longer has a boyfriend.

"How does your boyfriend feel about you being on this show now that you've been practicing for a couple of weeks?" Radio host Bobby Bones asked Alaina.

"Well, I don't have a boyfriend," the American Idol alum replied. "No, I don't have a boyfriend anymore."

Coincidentally, Alaina and Crist had actually revealed their relationship on Bones' show back in May.

"There's no big story," Alaina told Bones on Monday. "We were like best friends before we dated and we're still best friends, it just didn't work out. I guess that's how dating goes, right?"