Lauren Alaina Reveals She's Single Again Ahead of Dancing With the Stars Debut

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 2:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Alaina, John Crist

Instagram

Lauren Alaina and comedian John Crist have called it quits.

With just a few hours to go until her Dancing With the Stars debut, the 24-year-old singer has confirmed that she's a single woman. During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show on Monday, Alaina revealed that she no longer has a boyfriend.

"How does your boyfriend feel about you being on this show now that you've been practicing for a couple of weeks?" Radio host Bobby Bones asked Alaina.

"Well, I don't have a boyfriend," the American Idol alum replied. "No, I don't have a boyfriend anymore."

Coincidentally, Alaina and Crist had actually revealed their relationship on Bones' show back in May.

"There's no big story," Alaina told Bones on Monday. "We were like best friends before we dated and we're still best friends, it just didn't work out. I guess that's how dating goes, right?"

Read

Lauren Alaina Is Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Ending Engagement

"Have you fallen in love with your dance partner, Lauren?" Bones asked. "Is that it?"

"No!" Alaina laughed. "No, I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner."

Alaina was previously engaged to her high school sweetheart, Alex Hopkins. The longtime loves split in early 2019 after six years together.

Check out the video above to see Alaina give an update on her relationship status!

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Couples , Dancing With The Stars , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories , TV , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa Surprises Heather Rae Young With a Ferrari on Her Birthday

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL

How to Work the Hustlers Look IRL

Shane Gillis

Saturday Night Live Parts Ways With Shane Gillis Following His Use of "Unacceptable" Language

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish for Nick Jonas Proves They Are Relationship Goals

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Is Going to Survive in First Post-Game of Thrones Series

Michael Jackson's Estate Slams "Leaving Neverland" Emmy Win

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.