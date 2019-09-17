Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

How does Kaitlyn Bristowe look so good wherever she goes? Funny you should ask!

Whether she is spending time with boyfriend Jason Tartick, appearing in Brett Kissel's latest music video or hitting the road for her Off the Vine podcast, the former Bachelorette star always manages to look her best.

And while she may have a glam team for special red carpet events, Kaitlyn is just like us: She too has to explore different beauty products to see what works and what to avoid.

As summer comes to a close, Kaitlyn was able to share three beauty products she absolutely swears by. Take a look below to see if it belongs in your beauty closet.

Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

"Tan-Luxe will always be on my list of favorite beauty products. Nothing beats a good tan, but I've also been trying to avoid sun exposure on my face as much as possible. Using Tan-Luxe makes it easy to not expose my face to the sun because I know I can still get that natural tan. It's very easy to apply, and I love the bronzed color it turns into—definitely not an orange tone at all. I've also been trying to wear less makeup, and having a tan makes it easier to get away with less!"

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$49 Revolve
Ilia Tinted Moisturizer

"I recently tried this Ilia tinted moisturizer and I'm a big fan—definitely feels like I'm getting the moisture I need. I've heard great things about Ilia in the past, and I love that it's ethically sustainable and uses botanical-based formulas. At the end of the day, we're putting this on our skin every day and I'm trying to be more conscious of what ingredients are included in my skincare regimen."

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$42 Revolve
Naturally Serious Get Even Cold-Pressed Peel Pads

"I got these cold-pressed peel pads by Naturally Serious at Revolve Summer, and I'm legit addicted now. I am huge on my skincare routine, and I find this to be such a nice addition! It's really refreshing and soothes my skin before I start my nighttime routine. I'm also not mad at the fact that it's suppose to reduce visible signs of aging."

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$34 Revolve

Shop more beauty favorites at Revolve.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Kaitlyn Bristowe , Shopping , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Get Lili Reinhart's London Look--Face Forward: Master Class

E-Comm: Dyson Airwrap Complete Nickel Fuchsia

Hurry, the Dyson Airwrap Complete Is Back in Stock

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Kim Kardashian's Dinner Party

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Criticism After Skincare Tutorial Goes Viral

Lady Gaga, Allure, October 2019

Lady Gaga Hopes Her Future Kids Are Inspired by Watching Mom Put on Makeup

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Strike a Pose! See the 2019 PCAs Style Star Nominees' Best Looks

E-Commerce, DeAnna Pappas, Christine Lakin

DeAnna Pappas and Christine Lakin Reveal 11 Items Moms in Cars Need

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.