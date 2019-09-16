How to Work the Hustlers Look IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hustlers is finally on the big screen with heavy hitter Jennifer Lopez getting all kinds of Oscar buzz after a HUGE weekend opening. With an all star supporting cast (and Halloween right around the corner), we imagine some of you fashionistas are as excited as us to unleash our inner Cardi B or Lizzo into our daily wardrobes.

From bright and bold plushy faux fur coats to flashy snakeskin thigh-high boots, a hustler is the epitome of a diva: a boss babe who makes money moves, a trendsetter who leads the pack and the life of the party.

To add to the fun, we've hand-picked some looks to add a little paper-chasing glam to your closet. The key is WWJD: What would J.Lo do? Think sequins, glitter, animal prints and dope jackets.