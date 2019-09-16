How to Work the Hustlers Look IRL

Hustlers is finally on the big screen with heavy hitter Jennifer Lopez getting all kinds of Oscar buzz after a HUGE weekend opening. With an all star supporting cast (and Halloween right around the corner), we imagine some of you fashionistas are as excited as us to unleash our inner Cardi B or Lizzo into our daily wardrobes.

From bright and bold plushy faux fur coats to flashy snakeskin thigh-high boots, a hustler is the epitome of a diva: a boss babe who makes money moves, a trendsetter who leads the pack and the life of the party.

To add to the fun, we've hand-picked some looks to add a little paper-chasing glam to your closet. The key is WWJD: What would J.Lo do? Think sequins, glitter, animal prints and dope jackets.

UO Shaggy Zip-Front Bomber Jacket

This playful bomber jacket was born to make a statement. 

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$139 Urban Outfitters
Kendall + Kylie Farrah Vegan Leather Trench Coat

Take your 9 to 5 to new heights in this flashy green trench.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$156 Revolve
H&M Faux Fur Jacket

Our love don't cost a thing but if it did, it would be this cream patterned faux fur coat. 

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$129 H&M
UO Confetti Sequin Mini Dress

Be party-ready in this sequins mini frock that'll keep your star shining all night.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$79 Urban Outfitters
H&M+ Pleated Satin Dress

Nothing says power player like a pleated satin copper gown (à la J.Lo's Hustlers TIFF premiere look).

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$99 H&M
Solid Asymmetrical Cutout Slim Dress

Show off your assets in this cutout bodycon dress in highlighter pink. 

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$16 Shein
Jessica Simpson Caytie 2 Genuine Calf Hair Ankle Strap Sandal

Put your fierce foot forward in this standout sandal fashioned in neon-dyed calf hair. Also available in bright yellow.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$98
$69 Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson Ladee Over the Knee Boot

Command the room in these snakeskin thigh-high boots. Also available in black and leopard.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$150
$90 Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Advik Metallic Over the Knee Boot

Turn up the drama (like Destiny) in these futuristic knee high clackers. 

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$214 Nordstrom
Marianna Senchina Polka Dot Beret Hat

We love a Bonnie & Clyde moment so top off your look in this cute AF polka dot beret.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$143
$93 Revolve
Diff Eyewear Dakota Sunglasses

Add a little dazzle to your morning drive in these hater blockers.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$85 Revolve
ColourPop It's My Pleasure Eyeshadow Palette

Make your eyes glimmer in these Euphoria-inspired eyeshadows in rich purples and pinks.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$12 ColourPop
Ted Baker London

Wear your heart on your sleeve (literally) with this adorable rose gold heart-shaped party purse.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$175
$85 Nordstrom Rack
CALPAK

Channel your inner HBIC with this oversized duffel purse in rose gold. Also available in black.

Ecomm: How To Rock The Hustlers Look IRL
$98 Shopbop
