Flashback: See Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake and More at 2009 Emmys

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
2009 was easily a peak year for pop culture.
30 Rock won Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year, the cast of Mad Men took home two awards and Bryan Cranstonwon Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Walter White. It was a year when all the right and deserving shows and stars were nominated, making it tough to predict who would make an acceptance speech at the end of the night.
While the nominees and winners are, of course, the main reason for the awards, it is the red carpet that people spend days talking about. Without a doubt, the surprise attendees, the plus-ones and the fashion are easily the best part of the entire night, mostly because it is the one thing that viewers can thoroughly enjoy without physically being there. Plus, who doesn't like to imagine what dress they would wear on the carpet?
To see the people, fashion and couples that had everyone talking in 2009, check out the gallery below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It was a match made in comedy heaven, at least until they divorced in 2013.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
She is cool as a cucumber in these stylish aviators.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
J.T. is always bringing "Sexy Back."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Six babies later and these two have not aged a bit!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden goddess! The actress makes a Big Bang with the figure-hugging, floor-length gown.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Watch What Happens Live!? More like Watch What Happens on the Red Carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From the red carpet to The Office, this star is always looking glam.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blaire Waldorf gets the Hollywood treatment with this dark lip color and glamorous white dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The two stars walked the red carpet just weeks before they embarked on a short-lived marriage.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
These two powerful women make for a fierce duo while posing for pictures.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Project Runway star positively glows as she walks the red carpet weeks before her due date.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
It's easy to forget that Mila is the voice of Meg from Family Guy, but she makes a lasting impression in this ensemble.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Grey's Anatomy star gives the statuette a run for its money in this gold number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There are only smiles to be seen on the red carpet, especially when this funny guy is around.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
These two ladies brought the House down with their stunning red carpet appearances.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sizzling, masterpiece... all words that can be used to describe this look and foods coming out of the kitchen.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Even on the red carpet, the actress manages to stand out in a similarly-colored gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress is pretty in pink with this gorgeous floral ballgown.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Betty Draper who? The Mad Men star outshines her male co-stars in a white mermaid style gown.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
She may not have been a nominee, but she went home a winner as one of the most stylish presenters of the night.
